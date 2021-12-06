Police say 92-year-old man sexually assaulted teenager at retirement home

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a 92-year-old man sexually assaulted a teenage worker at an Idaho Falls retirement home.

The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating Orvin Twitchell after a retirement home called police about a sexual assault. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Twitchell allegedly forced a 17-year-old employee at the retirement home to touch his genitals in November.

In a written statement, the victim described helping Twitchell take his shower. While drying the 92-year-old man’s legs off, Twitchell allegedly grabbed the teenager’s gloved hand and placed it on his genitals. The teenage worker pulled away and told Twitchell not to do that and she continued to dry him off.

Twitchell allegedly then grabbed the teen’s head and pulled it toward his crotch, according to the probable cause affidavit. The teen abruptly left and notified management. She did not want to press charges but wanted the incident reported.

As police began investigating, he was reportedly removed from the retirement home, and he moved in with family members. Detectives spoke with Twitchell, who said the teen grabbed his penis so he forced his hand on the back of her head.

“I asked him why he did that, and he said that he did not know why,” a detective wrote in a report.

Bonneville County Prosecutors charged Twitchell with felony sexual battery of a minor and summoned him to appear in court. Twitchell is expected to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment.

Although Twitchell is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted of felony sexual battery of a minor, Twitchell could be ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison.