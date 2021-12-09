Secret Santa surprise gets ‘bigger and bigger’ on national TV show

IDAHO FALLS — Secret Santa had a big surprise for a local teacher, and it appeared on a national television show Wednesday morning.

Last week, Cloverdale Elementary school third-grade teacher Susan Drouin received a car, a $1,000 check and $1,000 to a craft store from an anonymous Secret Santa. On Wednesday, the “Tamron Hall Show” had Drouin appear over Skype to share more about the generous gifts from the man hoping to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

The appearance was part of a Christmas episode entitled “Holiday Heart.” EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was in Hall’s New York City studio for the show.

During her appearance, Drouin talked about her surprise at receiving her initial gifts from Eaton and the EastIdahoNews.com elves.

“I nominated a fellow teacher so I thought (Eaton) was in the wrong classroom,” Drouin said. “I’m telling him, ‘You need to go to a different classroom because this isn’t for me because I nominated a different teacher.'”

But that wasn’t the case. Others had nominated Drouin, a teacher known to do anything to help her students and others. Drouin’s husband is fighting cancer for the third time and can’t work, so they are living on her teacher’s salary.

“I was totally blown away and surprised and overwhelmed,” Drouin said about her gifts. “It was just an amazing feeling.”

But Secret Santa did not stop there. Eaton and the EastIdahoNews.com elves forgot one gift when stopping by the elementary school. During Wednesday’s show, Drouin learned she would be getting another huge gift — a $10,000 check.

“You guys, it just keeps blowing up and getting bigger and bigger,” Drouin said. “Oh, my word. If anybody knows me, I’m not a speechless person. I always have something to say, but the surprises just keep coming. Thank you!.”

The gifts did not stop there either. The “Tamron Hall Show” also threw in a gift of their own to all of Drouin’s students who sat behind her at Cloverdale during the live broadcast. Each student got a Lunii Experience Pack (an audio story device) and a science/craft kit.

“Happy tears, remember,” Drouin told her class when the cameras turned off. “I want you guys to pay it forward to somebody. Do you guys realize what you got? … You guys just got an amazing gift as well. They wanted you to have a merry, merry Christmas.”

The giving in eastern Idaho continues this busy holiday season. EastIdahoNews.com is helping Secret Santa gift $1 million to deserving people throughout our region. To nominate someone you think is deserving of a Secret Santa surprise, click here.