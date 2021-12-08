Teacher breaks down learning a Secret Santa has a big surprise for her

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Susan is always helping others without thinking of herself. She has been teaching 3rd grade for many years and is loved by her students and their parents.

She and her husband have built an amazing playhouse in a friend’s backyard for her kids. She organized a fundraiser for a coworker

who was raising money to adopt, helped another coworker remodel her kitchen because the floor was damaged and she made quilts to sell with funds going toward the funeral of a colleague’s spouse.

Susan’s husband is fighting cancer for the third time and he can’t work so they are having to live on her teacher salary. Through her challenges, she remains optimistic and cheerful.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could visit Susan at school with a special gift. Watch the video above to see the unforgettable surprise!