Secret Santa is back with $1 million to give away this Christmas

It’s our favorite time of year, and Secret Santa is back to bless more people than ever before! He’s giving away $1 million in cash, cars, gift cards and more to deserving individuals in our community.

For the seventh year in a row, a local man has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help find people and families living in eastern Idaho who are in need. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to help as many people as he can.

READ: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT SECRET SANTA

We need your help finding the most deserving people in our communities who have a real need, are doing the best they can with what they have and wouldn’t typically ask for a handout. We will be surprising them from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

WATCH PREVIOUS SECRET SANTA SURPRISES HERE

Here are the rules:

You cannot nominate yourself. If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone else nominate you.

Recipients must live in east Idaho.

Nominations will only be accepted by using the form below. Phone calls, emails, texts and Facebook messages to EastIdahoNews.com do not increase your chances of being chosen.

Secret Santa will decide who receives gifts and money. The East Idaho News elves will surprise recipients until Christmas morning. Many of the reactions will be recorded and shared on EastIdahoNews.com.

Before you submit a nomination, please read the answers to these frequently asked questions.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Click here to submit a name to Secret Santa.