Secret Santa surprises nurse with gifts so she can fix her dangerous steps

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Ginger has had an incredible amount on her plate for years and this year it has only increased. In 2016, her husband fell and suffered a severe concussion that left him unable to work. This left her to be the sole provider for her seven children, including one who has severe cerebral palsy.

Ginger’s home has flooded twice due to outside influences, leaving her solitary income to try to cover the repairs.

Ginger works as a delivery nurse at Madison Memorial Hospital and is well-loved and respected. She picks up as many extra shifts as she can and there is a mountain of household projects never finished because of a lack of money.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could surprise Ginger and her family with some gifts. Watch the video above!