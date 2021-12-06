Teenage girl killed in crash near Wendell

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash at 1775 E. 2900 So. in Gooding County, West of Wendell.

A juvenile driver from Wendell was westbound on East 2900 South in a Dodge Caravan when she left the roadway on the right shoulder, overcorrected, and came back on the road. She lost control, and overturned, coming to rest in the eastbound lane.

The driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Evidence was found on scene to indicate that drugs and /or alcohol may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.