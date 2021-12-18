UPDATE: Man dies in Idaho Falls house fire

UPDATE

A man is dead after a fire broke out in an Idaho Falls home Friday night.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says firefighters found the 62-year-old man with disabilities dead inside of the house on the 300 block of 13th Street, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release. The man’s name has not been released.

A neighbor called dispatch around 5:30 p.m. after seeing the fire inside the house and a lot of smoke. When firefighters arrived, the location of the man inside was unknown and the entire main floor of the house was engulfed in flames.

The firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire and found the man inside.

“Unfortunately we had added challenges tonight due to motorists attempting to go around law enforcement and enter the scene,” Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says in a news release. “When you see lights and sirens, please stay away from the area and find alternate routes of travel, giving emergency responders room to work.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Idaho Falls Fire Departments Fire Investigation Division.

“The Idaho Falls Fire Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family,” Hammon says.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS —- First responders are on the scene of a house fire Friday night.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says firefighters were called to the house on the 300 block of 13th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a man was inside the home when firefighters were called.

Idaho Falls Police have blocked off the roads surrounding the home.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.