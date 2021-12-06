UPDATE: Missing Fort Hall man found safe

UPDATE

The Shoshone Bannock Tribes says missing 72-year-old Antonio “Tony” Mora was found safe Monday around 8:30 a.m. Mora was found at the Diamond Stables and Arena, off Hawthorne and Cutshalts Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT HALL – Authorities want your help finding an elderly man in Fort Hall.

Antonio “Tony” Mora, 72, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. His wife, Carmela, tells Fort Hall Police she last saw him at their home in Fort Hall about an hour before.

“He had stepped outside of the residence and was by himself for approximately five minutes before she started looking for him,” Carmela said, according to a news release from the Fort Hall Police Department.

Officers did a quick search of the area but they were unable to find him. A little after 8 p.m., they began a full-scale search effort with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Hall Fire Department and Fort Hall Fish and Game. Air Rescue also conducted an air search.

They looked for him until midnight before calling it off.

Antonio suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a light blue plaid shirt, gray coat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you see him or have an idea where he might be, call Fort Hall Dispatch at (208) 238-4000.