UPDATE: Multiple highways closed in eastern Idaho
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
IDAHO FALLS — Winter weather conditions have closed seven sections of local highway as of noon Sunday.
The National Weather Service reports blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility and slick conditions throughout the region. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.
The following roads are closed until further notice:
- Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana border
- Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River
- Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia
- Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia
- Idaho Highway 87 between Island Park and the Montana border
- U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana border
- U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley
For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.
For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.