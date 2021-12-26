UPDATE: Multiple highways closed in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Winter weather conditions have closed seven sections of local highway as of noon Sunday.

The National Weather Service reports blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility and slick conditions throughout the region. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana border

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 87 between Island Park and the Montana border

U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana border

U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

