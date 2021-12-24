UPS man with a signature friendly ‘beep’ honored for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a UPS driver named Robert. Here’s what it said:

Holidays are here and shipping and delivery are keeping those UPS drivers very busy. We have on our route a young man named Robert.

During the pandemic, I never saw Robert without a smile! Still, to this day, he smiles while dropping packages at their destination! I’ve even driven by a delivery and saw him singing! However, Robert has “his signature.” He beeps his horn as he arrives AND when he leaves the delivery. Not just my place but EVERY stop he makes! I always know when Robert is in the neighborhood because I hear him beep his horn. He is like the ice cream truck.

These UPS drivers put in long days, especially, during the Holidays. I would love to see him be recognized! Even when I am having a challenging day, I hear him and think, “If Robert can see the good in today, so can I”.

We decided to honor Robert for all he does in the community and surprised him for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see it happen!