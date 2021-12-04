Vandals shoot out window, cause damage to warming shelter

SODA SPRINGS — U.S. Forest Service rangers said they were disappointed to find a warming shelter vandalized with a shot-out window and illegal road construction just months after repairing past damage.

“It’s incredibly disheartening to see the disrespect some individuals have for public resources,” said Bryan Fuell, Soda Springs District Ranger.

The vandalism happened at the Trail Canyon Warming Shelter in the Soda Springs Ranger District, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service Caribou-Targhee National Forest. At the location, there is a warming shelter, restroom, and multiple picnic tables with fire rings.

Back in August, a volunteer group spent time at the Trail Canyon Warming Shelter helping the Forest Service repair damage to the facility and provided much-needed maintenance. Volunteers worked with a local business to replace all four windows.

Shot window at the Trail Canyon Warming Shelter | Courtesy U.S. Forest Service – Caribou-Targhee National Forest

The news release said one of the windows was purposely broken. The facility has seen its share of vandalism through the years, including bullet holes and damage to the doors and vault toilet by axes and sledgehammers.

“It’s frustrating to keep investing money and volunteer hours into a site that continues to see vandalism,” said Fuell.

“The district is seeking assistance from the local community to stop this senseless vandalism,” forest rangers said in the news release.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Soda Springs Ranger District Office at (208) 547-4356 or the Caribou County Sherriff’s Office at (208) 547-2561.