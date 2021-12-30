TODAY'S WEATHER
Winter weather closes highways in eastern Idaho

Weather

Highway33
Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

IDAHO FALLS — Local and state law enforcement shut down several highways Thursday morning due to severe winter weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is reporting difficult roads throughout the region. Blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility on many eastern Idaho roadways. There are also slick patches of ice and snow.

As of 8:30 a.m. the following highways are closed:

  • U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and the INL Puzzle
  • Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia
  • Idaho Highway 33 Newdale and Tetonia

It’s unclear when the highways will reopen.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

