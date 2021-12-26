Woman surprised with gift from a Secret Santa so she can finish her basement

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

DyAnne is single and has cared for many foster children in the past. She currently has extended family members living with her and has been remodeling her basement so there are bedrooms for the young boys to sleep in.

She is doing as much of the work as she can by herself and is struggling to have enough money to complete the remodel due to high construction costs. She needs four more pieces of sheetrock, trim, four doors and flooring. On top of that, her fridge is going out.

DyAnne bakes bread for her neighborhood and gives it away each week. She donates her time to her church and is actively involved. She is an artist and gives away her paintings. She worked as an addiction counselor, with the drug court and the women’s prison for 35 years before retiring three years ago.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit DyAnne with a special gift. Watch the surprise in the video above!