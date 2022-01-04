4 injured after propane tank explodes at apartment

IDAHO FALLS — Four people were injured after a propane tank exploded at an Idaho Falls apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Fanning Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to the Garfield Apartments. A propane tank in a unit on the third floor appeared to have exploded, according to IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Two people in critical condition were transported to the hospital via ambulance and the other two were treated on scene for minor injures, Hammon says. Hammon said one of the people in critical condition is an adult male. No names or ages have been released.

“We were just sitting there in our room and all of a sudden we hear a huge explosion. The door in our bedroom was banging, our windows were banging,” said Jodi Smith to EastIdahoNews.com, who lives at the apartment complex where the explosion happened.

Everyone in the building was evacuated as the explosion caused damage to the structure. A building inspector went to the scene with other investigators to inspect the damage.

Law enforcement chaplains went to the apartment complex to coordinate help for residents who need it.

