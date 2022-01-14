Ammon Little League looking for volunteer coaches for upcoming season

AMMON — As Ammon Little League gears up for another season, it’s asking community members for help with coaching.

The league, which is a charter with Little League International, consists of tee-ball (ages 4 to 6), softball ages (5 to 14) and baseball (ages 6 to 12). The registration categories for softball include coach pitch, minors modified fastpitch, majors modified fastpitch and junior. Baseball features coach pitch, machine pitch and majors and minors.

Randal Miller, the recreation coordinator for Ammon, said coaches are needed at every division.

“We have a lot of kids that want to sign up. Last year, we had almost 1,100 kids sign up to play,” Miller explained. “We keep numbers on each team to about 12 per team. Any more than that is too many kids per team. It’s not fair to the kids. It’s not fair to the coaches. We can only have as many teams as we have coaches.”

Miller said if they don’t have enough teams, they have to do waiting lists and last resort, issue refunds.

“They don’t need to know everything (about baseball and softball). They don’t need to be an expert,” Miller said regarding coaches. “The most important thing is they have to be willing to help. It’s time-consuming. It’s a volunteer position. … We can have some trainings as a league.”

The league is working on getting coaches in place before opening player registration. Miller said they hope to have teams set by the middle of March.

“Ideally, if we had more than enough (coaches), that’d be great, then that’s assistant coaches and helpers,” Miller said. “We can never have enough coaches. … We don’t want to turn any kid away.”

Majors and minors baseball, as well as softball’s majors modified fastpitch and junior divisions play games in May and June. All the other divisions only play in June.

Miller said items such as bats, catcher’s equipment and balls are provided for every team, but players need to have their own glove.

If you’re interested in coaching, email your name, phone number, division you want to coach and your three Major League Baseball team name choices to secretary@ammonlittleleague.com. All coaches must complete a background check through Little League International.

For more information, contact rmiller@cityofammon.us, or visit the league’s Facebook page or website.