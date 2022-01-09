Anonymous 911 call leads to arrest in Fort Hall stabbing death

FORT HALL — A Fort Hall man has been arrested in connection to a Friday stabbing death.

Tre Martin, 28, is in police custody following an investigation, according to a news release posted on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook page.

Fort Hall police received an anonymous 911 call just after 10:30 p.m. Friday reporting a stabbing. The caller told 911 operators that the victim was not breathing at the time of the call.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Agency Road where the victim, 34-year-old Dylan Tindore, of Fort Hall, was found. He was pronounced dead upon the arrival of the officers.

Following an investigation, Fort Hall police arrested Martin.

Fort Hall police are currently conducting further investigation into the incident with assistance from the FBI, who also confirmed the death.

“This is an isolated event and there is no danger to the community,” the release says.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released.