Bonneville School District 93 announces classes will be canceled Friday

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville Joint School District 93 has canceled classes Friday due to a high number of employee absences.

“We have continued to have more than 100 teachers and paraprofessionals absent on Tuesday and Wednesday which means we expect the number of absences on Friday to be unmanageable as it was last Friday,” an update on the district’s website says.

The district canceled classes earlier this month due to staff shortages and other schools in eastern Idaho have made similar decisions.

School is expected to resume Monday. District 93 is asking anyone who can help substitute teach to contact Nancy Peterson via email or at (208) 557-6821.