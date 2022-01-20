Convenience store employee accused of stealing and cashing scratch tickets

IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged a woman working at an Idaho Falls convenience store for allegedly stealing and cashing lottery tickets.

The Common Cents store on Broadway Street called the Idaho Lottery in June 2021, saying an employee Starr Long, 47, took scratch tickets and cashed them while on the clock, according to court documents. Long made her initial court appearance Wednesday after being issued a summons to appear in court.

Long is now charged with a felony lottery ticket violation, which means that if convicted, she faces up to five years in prison. Long also faces a misdemeanor petty theft charge.

An Idaho Lottery Enforcement investigator writes in a probable cause affidavit the store indicated Long took $365 in lottery tickets and then left $260 of illegal winnings at the register to cover the cost of the tickets. Long is accused of taking $80 from the scratch tickets in winnings for herself.

Bonneville County prosecutors charged Long on Jan. 4, and she was issued the summons to appear in court. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Although Long is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.