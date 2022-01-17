COVID-19 temporarily shutters elementary school this week

FORT HALL — Chief Targhee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall is closing its doors this week amidst a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The school noted classes will not occur Tuesday through Friday and will resume again on Jan. 24. School was already out on Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

The Shoshone Bannock Tribes latest COVID-19 case numbers published Friday indicated 112 active cases within the Fort Hall Reservation.

The reservation is not alone in increasing cases, with Eastern Idaho Public Health reporting 2,480 active cases as of Friday. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also posted thousands of new cases in the past week.

Bonneville Joint School District 93, Madison School District 321 and Jefferson School District 251 canceled classes Friday because of staff shortages due to COVID-19. School in all districts is expected to resume Tuesday.