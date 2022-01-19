Deputies arrest man in Madison County shooting investigation

REXBURG — Deputies arrested a Rigby man while investigating reports of a shooting Saturday in rural Madison County.

Reports show investigators received a call of gunshots around 6 p.m. to 4195 East 8000 South. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne says the incident remains under investigation, but two people were arrested.

Dylan Harmon, 20, was booked into the Madison County Jail for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia charges. Deputies also booked the driver of a car tied to the shooting on a misdemeanor drug charge. EastIdahoNews.com is not identifying the driver at this time as he is only charged with the misdemeanor.

Criminal charges against Harmon have not been publicly filed in the court system as of Wednesday morning, but he remains in the Madison County Jail.

Payne explained deputies are trying to determine if Harmon was allegedly shooting at anyone in particular and noted the bench area is commonly used by people for target shooting.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.