Deputies seeking information about vehicle that injured elderly man

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff Office.

AMMON — Early this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an elderly gentleman who was injured in the parking lot of the Ammon Walmart by a vehicle backing up from a parking spot.

Deputies were able to gather information about the accident and accounts from witnesses after the injured man was transported to the hospital, however they have been unable to locate the driver or the vehicle involved in the incident.

Apparently, the driver assisted with the victim who then went into the store, but then left the area, possibly not aware the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Deputies investigating this incident are wishing to speak with the driver of the vehicle involved, a male adult driving a dark color mid-90’s Dodge pickup.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a Deputy.