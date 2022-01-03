Flood Advisory issued along portion of Henrys Fork

ST ANTHONY — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for a portion of Fremont County along the Henrys Fork of the Snake River.

The advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 3 p.m. and mainly targets the low-lying areas along Henrys Fork about half a mile upstream of St. Anthony. The NWS issued the advisory due to ice jams. Floating pieces of ice accumulating and obstructing the flow of a river create an ice jam.

The impact of floating ice could involve minor flooding in the low-lying and poor drainage areas, officials say.

