Getting to Know Stetson Albertson with South Albertson Dermatology

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Stetson Albertson, Dermatologist, South Albertson Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? We are a general dermatology medical practice. We treat any condition on the skin from acne and warts to eczema and skin cancer and everything in between. If it’s on your skin, we can help you. I am the treating physician and owner of the practice.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday (don’t need to include year)? I was born in Idaho Falls on May 4.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I was born and raised in eastern Idaho. I left for some years during my medical training but always looked forward to returning to the area. We are currently living in my hometown of Hamer.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. My first job out of high school was farming and ranching for Jacobs Land and Livestock in Hamer.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Opening a dermatology practice in eastern Idaho.

7. Tell us about your family. I am happily married to my wife of 13 years. We are the proud parents of five beautiful children. We have three girls and two boys ages 2-9. Without my wife Kara, we wouldn’t survive.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” by Dr. Seuss. I heard it once at graduation many years ago and I found it interesting. But now when I read it, I can’t believe how true it is. No matter how “brainy” and “footsy” you are, there will be “hang-ups”, “bang-ups”, and “slumps”. So don’t wait around with the “waiters” for something to happen or mix your right foot with your left and then “you will succeed 98 and ¾ percent guaranteed.” I’ll take those odds.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. I have learned that patience is important. At times, I have been impatient and tried to force things or rush decisions. But sometimes you just have to let things develop in front of you and trust the process.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I hope to have a thriving and sustainable dermatology practice a year from now. I also hope to purchase a home in that time frame. Unfortunately, we hit the market at a bad time.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Work hard and don’t give up. Every time they knock you down, just get right back up. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help from people around you. There are always people willing to lend a hand, you just have to let them.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? Be a rodeo cowboy instead. No, not really. I’m kidding. Honestly, I wouldn’t change anything. I am very happy with my career choice even though there were times when I wondered what I had gotten myself into.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Stockman’s restaurant

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I am addicted to team roping. No matter how many times I win or lose, I keep going back. This is an addiction by definition, I think. My grandma calls it an incurable disease that I inherited from my grandpa Lyle. She may be right but it’s a chronic condition, so you just have to embrace it.

15. How do you like your potatoes? I like them every which way — sort of like Forrest Gump and his shrimp. But if I had to pick one, I would pick baked and loaded. Hold the chives.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email rett@eastidahonews.com.