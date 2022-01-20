Idaho Museum of Natural History to show Bear River Massacre documentary, host discussion

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University is hosting a free film screening of the documentary Remembering Bear River on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Frazier Hall.



On Jan. 29, 1863, the U.S. Army killed most of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone at Bear River, an event known today as the Bear River Massacre. Independent filmmaker Phillip Schoen explores the massacre and its aftermath in this Idaho Public Television’s Idaho Experience independent film. Archaeological work at the site where 350 Shoshone people were killed in 1863 aims to enrich the understanding of the Bear River Massacre in southeast Idaho.

The half-hour film will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Schoen and special guests. A reception and hors d’oeuvres will follow at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

RELATED | Calendar Event: Hard History with Darren Parry: The Bear River Massacre

This event is made possible in part by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council, the state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Since 1934, the Museum has offered unique, educational and fun opportunities to visitors, classrooms, tourists and the public at large. To learn more please visit imnh.isu.edu or call (208) 282-3168.

RELATED | Native American groups call Utah town’s battle re-enactment ignorant, racist (2017)