Judge orders competency evaluation for woman who struck man with hammer

POCATELLO — A Chubbuck woman who was charged with aggravated battery for striking a man with a hammer has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

Renda Rene Glover, 60, faces up to 16 years in prison for a pair of charges — a felony for aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. However, before her case is allowed to advance through the courts it must be approved by a designated mental health therapist, according to court documents.

RELATED | Woman arrested for allegedly hitting man with hammer, resisting arrest by stripping off clothes

The evaluation, which was ordered by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis on Jan. 13, must be carried out by a psychiatrist or psychologist designated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. According to Laggis’ order, the evaluation must be performed as soon as possible.

Glover may be ordered to reimburse the county for the cost of the evaluation, documents say.

Glover was arrested on Jan. 5, after she allegedly struck a man a renting room in her home with a hammer. She was attempted to get him to leave the home.

When officers arrived, Glover refused to be taken into custody going so far as to strip down to her underwear in an attempt to remain in her home. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department were eventually able to get her into custody and transported her to the Bannock County Jail.

She was released after posting a $10,000 bond the following day.