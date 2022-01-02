Local hospitals announce first babies of the year

IDAHO FALLS — Several local hospitals announced their first births of 2022 this weekend.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls says the honor went to Stephanie and Josh Allred and their newborn Matthew. He was born at 7:48 a.m. Saturday. The family was gifted with a “first baby of the year” basket of goodies, donated by the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary.

Corina and Spencer Ferguson and newborn baby Cora | Courtesy Madison Memorial Hospital

At Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, baby Cora greeted the world at 12:33 a.m. Saturday. Cora became the first of approximately 1500 babies that will be delivered at Madison Memorial Hospital this year, according to a hospital Facebook post. Cora weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and is the first baby born to Corina and Spencer Ferguson.

The hospital congratulated the family with several gifts for Cora and her parents to enjoy.

“Working with Corina was a lot of fun,” midwife Marie Horne said, “She had a great attitude and was excited to meet her little girl. We didn’t know if Cora would be the last baby of 2021 or the first baby of 2022 because Corina started pushing at around 10:30pm.”

Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot welcomed Grayson to the world at 11:03 a.m. Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and is the son of Karen and Hayden Mielke.

In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, their team presented the Mielke family with a $300 gift card and a year-long supply of diapers. In addition, now that they know that the baby is a boy, they will buy the family customized gifts for Grayson including a bassinet, baby clothes and blankets.

Mom and Dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning, but say that everyone is doing great and getting some much needed rest.

Congratulations to all three families!