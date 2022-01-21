Local man charged with 10 felonies after using stolen bank card

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man accused of stealing his employer’s business credit card and making eight separate purchases now faces 10 felony charges.

Lance Turnbull, 39, has been charged with eight counts of fraudulent use of a bank card, as well as possession of a stolen bank card and grand theft, according to charge documents.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were contacted by a local business owner on Dec. 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The caller said after discovering the fraudulent charges, he found his business credit card was missing. He said that three of his employees could have had access to the card, but that one, Turnbull, he knew to be on probation.

The caller said his review of the transactions showed someone made eight separate purchases, from $12.40 to $118.22. The total of the purchases, he said, came out to $424.31.

After receiving approval from the officer, the caller went to one of the businesses where a purchase was made and was allowed to view footage from when the purchase occurred. He told officers that while the person who made the purchase was wearing a hood and mask, he recognized a distinctive ring the purchaser was using as one Turnbull is known to wear.

The following day, the victim confronted Turnbull about him allegedly using the credit card without permission.

He allegedly told officers that while Turnbull did not admit to stealing the card or making the purchases, Turnbull did tell him he would pay the man back.

Over several weeks, officers made several attempts to locate Turnbull for questioning.

He was finally located and arrested on Jan. 6. He was booked at Bannock County Jail, where is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

If he is found guilty of all 10 felonies, Turnbull would face up to 59 years in prison and $455,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Turnbull also faces charges of possession of oxycodone and possession of meth following a Jan. 2 arrest in Soda Springs.