Local nonprofit gifted $135,000 for elevation of community health programs in eastern Idaho

The following is a news release from the United Way of Southeast Idaho.

POCATELLO – At a media event on Thursday, Pocatello’s Portneuf Health Trust announced a gift of $135,000 to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho that will provide critical support for community nonprofits focused on health in our region.

“Portneuf Health Trust is proud to continue to help fund health programs through the United Way,” said Shaun Menchaca, President and CEO of Portneuf Health Trust, who presented a check to the United Way on Thursday. “The United Way has a very well-organized grant process that ensures our contributions are wisely spent on organizations and projects that benefit health in our community every day.”

Portneuf Health Trust’s gift will help fund health-related grants for local nonprofit organizations through the United Way’s annual community investment process, said Molly Olson, interim CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

“Our mission at United Way is to build powerful partnerships that improve the outcomes for children, families, and individuals in need,” said Molly Olson, interim CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “One way that we accomplish this is through investing in initiatives in our local community that meet health needs. That is exactly what is happening here.”

Last year’s donation from Portneuf Health Trust directly supported eight programs that served 4,238 community members in need in southeast Idaho.

“Portneuf Health Trust has a robust history of partnering with The United Way of Southeastern Idaho to improve community health,” Olson said. “We are so honored to be trusted as their vehicle for getting our community the help they need related to health.”

In addition to financial support, Portneuf Health Trust’s partnership in United Way’s internally led health-focused programs has helped create major traction toward improving overall health outcomes for Pocatello.

“Portneuf Health Trust’s support of programs such as findhelp.org is important to our community,” said Amy Wuest, Community Resources Director for the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

Findhelp.org is a free, one-stop website for finding available community resources for anyone in need.

“Portneuf Health Trust quickly saw the value in findhelp.org and is working with the United Way to provide free training to nonprofits throughout southeastern Idaho.”

To learn more about the United Way of Southeast Idaho’s community investment process, visit the website. For more information about Portneuf Health Trust, click here.