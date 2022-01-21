Longtime Ammon resident appointed to vacant city council seat

AMMON — Mayor Sean Coletti has appointed a longtime Ammon resident to fill a vacant city council seat.

George VanderMeer will take over the seat opened when Bryon Wiscombe resigned in December. The Ammon City Council approved VanderMeer’s appointment at Thursday’s city council meeting, according to an Ammon city news release.

“George is a good man with a servant’s heart, who cares deeply about the city of Ammon,” Coletti said in the release. “This decision was extremely difficult as there were many great candidates who applied. But ultimately, I am confident that George is the right person to fill this seat and am very pleased to have him on the city council.”

VanderMeer worked in the insurance industry for over three decades and volunteered with the Bonneville County Sheriff Search and Rescue from 2003 to 2013. In his volunteer work, VanderMeer held commander and deputy commander positions.

From 2009 to 2015, VanderMeer worked as a reserve deputy at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Currently, he belongs to the Exchange Club and Elks Lodge #1087, serving alongside the Domestic Violence Center, Champ’s Heart, the Field of Honor and in veterans groups.

VanderMeer will fill the city council seat for a two-year term ending Dec. 1, 2023. The seat will be on the November 2023 ballot for an additional two-year term. In the 2025 election, the seat will go back to the standard four-year term.