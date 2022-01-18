Man killed in Idaho Falls crash

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 4:52 a.m. on Jan. 16, Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report of a rollover vehicle accident in the area of Snake River Parkway, off Sunnyside Road. The caller reported that a passenger in the vehicle had been injured and was unresponsive.

Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls EMS responded to the scene. Officers learned that the vehicle had been traveling north on Snake River Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest. The driver was able to call 911.

According to the initial investigation, both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Unfortunately, the passenger, a 23-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Chaplains from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho assisted Officers with next-of-kin notifications.

Idaho Falls Police Department Traffic Officers are continuing to investigate the collision. No further information will be released at this time. Our sincere condolences are with all those affected by this tragedy.