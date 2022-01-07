Multiple crashes on I-15 near Pocatello sends two people to the hospital

POCATELLO — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Interstate 15 for five hours near Pocatello in the southbound lanes.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 5:15 a.m. Friday near milepost 61, south of Pocatello.

In a press release from ISP, officials said the driver of a 2020 Freightliner Swift truck, pulling a single enclosed trailer was traveling southbound on I-15. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The tractor truck then slid off the road on the right shoulder and jackknifed. The trailer came to rest across both southbound lanes.

A driver of a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup saw the trailer and was able to come to a stop on the road.

However, a driver of a silver GMC SUV was not able to stop, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the Ram. The GMC then slid into the back end of the trailer of the Swift truck.

The driver of a Toyota Sienna minivan also slid into the Swift trailer.

Two people inside of the Toyota, a 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from Bakersfield, California were transported by ambulance to a nearby medical center.

ISP Troopers are investigating the crash. Evidence on the scene indicates vehicles involved appeared to be traveling too fast for the icy conditions.