New manufacturing plant to open this year in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A new 67,428 square-foot Morton Buildings manufacturing plant will service five regional construction centers, including one in Idaho Falls.

The 100% employee-owned post-frame manufacturing and construction company has offices in Idaho Falls, Boise and Bozeman, Montana. The new Pocatello plant serves as part of a “geographic expansion strategy,” according to a news release from the Morton, Illinois-based company.

“We’re very excited to establish the new Pocatello plant to meet current as well as future capacity needs, including those for farm, suburban, equestrian and commercial buildings,” Morton Buildings President Sean Cain says in the release. “Its central location and proximity to the Pocatello Regional Airport make this a great base to efficiently serve the area and expand beyond.”

The plant, which broke ground on Dec. 14, is expected to be completed and operational in the late summer or early fall of 2022. Once operational, Morton plans to launch with a staff of 20 to 30 employees, with expansion expected in the near future.

Morton Buildings specializes in post-frame construction, providing for stronger and more durable building columns. The byproduct is larger clearances inside of buildings, improved energy efficiency, limited maintenance, greater construction efficiency and improved performance in extreme weather conditions.

Information about the company and applications for several open positions in Pocatello and Idaho Falls can be found here.