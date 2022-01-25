POLL: Help us name the next new feature on EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com needs your help naming our next series.

We will be highlighting unelected frontline or behind-the-scenes public servants who spend their time making our communities run smoothly. The individuals can be law enforcement, emergency responders, transportation, sanitation, or maintenance workers, parks and recreation personnel and a host of others.

Similar to many EastIdahoNews.com features, we will let the public nominate civil servants to be highlighted by our reporters.

We plan to launch the feature in February. Please vote in the poll below or make a suggestion in the comments.

Suggestions:

REAL RESPONDERS

DOWNTOWN DEFENDERS

CITY PIONEERS

EAST IDAHO’S UNSUNG HEROES

HOMETOWN HELPERS