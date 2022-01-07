Snow removing, garbage can caretaker thanked for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a man named Harold living in Idaho Falls. The person wrote:

Harold deserves Feel Good Friday for being an amazing neighbor and friend. Every Monday, Harold brings in our garbage can and the other neighbor’s around his house – rain or shine.

In the winter, he will snow blow the sidewalks in the neighborhood for almost a block. He is always willing to help someone in the neighbor who needs help.

Not only is he a great neighbor but he is great with all the neighborhood kids and they love him and his wife. We are lucky to have him in our neighborhood. He truly is a great person.

Harold and his wife have been busy with all the snow we’ve received lately so we decided to thank them for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see the surprise!