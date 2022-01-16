Suspect in custody following standoff in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS – A suspect is in custody following a standoff in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com a SWAT team is responding to a suspect barricaded inside a house in the 100 block of Elva Street.

The call came in just before noon. Clements was not able to provide many details about what’s going on, but she did say it didn’t start out as a SWAT operation. It escalated into that after authorities arrived.

East Elva Street and North Lee are currently blocked off to traffic.

There is no danger to the public or people in close proximity, but officers are asking the community to avoid the neighborhood during their investigation. If you live in the area, stay in your house until the operation wraps up.

Clements says the investigation is winding down and authorities will clear the area soon, but she isn’t sure of a specific amount of time.

EastIdahoNews.com is following this story. More information will be provided when it’s available.