Why you should avoid planting these trees in eastern Idaho

When selecting trees for your home landscape, you need to consider more than just fast shade. While most trees do have a place where they are appropriate, there are a few that should never be planted in eastern Idaho. Future posts will cover some trees to consider and site selection and preparation.

I used to do landscape maintenance work, putting myself through school and helping my children learn the value of work. On occasion, I would get a request to prune a tree that was just too big. If you are concerned about the size of a tree, it is the wrong tree for that location. Always consider the mature size of the tree. Never plant a tree “just because you like it.” Make sure it fits all the other site parameters.

Here are some keywords I will use:

Trashy—many small branches on the ground after windstorms

Weedy—seedlings frequently show up in undesirable locations

Invasive—causes unbalance in natural habitats for wildlife and native plants

Weak wood—frequent damage from large branches which break easily, susceptible to heart rot

Slime flux (bacterial wet wood)—unsightly sap streaks

Invasive roots—roots tend to interfere with septic and water systems

Pest problems—usually will refer to borers that weaken the tree; may include surface insect pests and diseases

Iron chlorosis—new leaves turn yellow with dark veins

Suckering—roots send up suckers throughout the landscape

Too large—should not be planted in yards that are less than one acre

Short-lived—typical of fast-growing trees, reach maturity and senescence faster than most trees

Never plant in eastern Idaho

Don’t plant in home landscapes

Plant with caution

Selecting the right tree can provide a pleasant environment, or cause headaches down the road. You choose.