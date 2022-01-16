TODAY'S WEATHER
Why you should avoid planting these trees in eastern Idaho

Ron Patterson
Ron Patterson, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

In the Garden

  Published at

fallen tree
Ron Patterson | EastIdahoNews.com

When selecting trees for your home landscape, you need to consider more than just fast shade. While most trees do have a place where they are appropriate, there are a few that should never be planted in eastern Idaho. Future posts will cover some trees to consider and site selection and preparation.

I used to do landscape maintenance work, putting myself through school and helping my children learn the value of work. On occasion, I would get a request to prune a tree that was just too big. If you are concerned about the size of a tree, it is the wrong tree for that location. Always consider the mature size of the tree. Never plant a tree “just because you like it.” Make sure it fits all the other site parameters.

Here are some keywords I will use:

  • Trashy—many small branches on the ground after windstorms
  • Weedy—seedlings frequently show up in undesirable locations
  • Invasive—causes unbalance in natural habitats for wildlife and native plants
  • Weak wood—frequent damage from large branches which break easily, susceptible to heart rot
    Slime flux (bacterial wet wood)—unsightly sap streaks
  • Invasive roots—roots tend to interfere with septic and water systems
  • Pest problems—usually will refer to borers that weaken the tree; may include surface insect pests and diseases
  • Iron chlorosis—new leaves turn yellow with dark veins
  • Suckering—roots send up suckers throughout the landscape
  • Too large—should not be planted in yards that are less than one acre
  • Short-lived—typical of fast-growing trees, reach maturity and senescence faster than most trees

wind damage 04
Ron Patterson | EastIdahoNews.com

Never plant in eastern Idaho

landscapes

Don’t plant in home landscapes

no landscapes

Plant with caution

landscapes 3

Selecting the right tree can provide a pleasant environment, or cause headaches down the road. You choose.

