Authorities ask for help identifying snowmobilers caught harassing deer

HEISE — Fish and Game officials are looking to identify two snowmobilers seen on camera harassing deer near the Cress Creek trail.

The incident happened Jan. 9 on private land near Heise. Video shows the snowmobilers chasing the large herd of deer for several minutes, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.

“This area is extremely popular for snowmobilers, but also is important for wintering mule deer,” IDFG Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche said in the release. “I would appreciate any information concerning the identity of the two drivers so I can follow up with them.”

Anyone with information about the snowmobilers is asked to call Wesche at (208) 220-9073, the Upper Snake Fish and Game Office at (208) 525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800) 632-5999. You can remain anonymous.

Courtesy Idaho Department of Fish and Game