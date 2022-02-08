Bannock County man who pleaded guilty to Home Depot thefts gets probation

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to a string of thefts at a local Home Depot store has been sentenced to probation.

Micael Wayne Roden, 61, was sentenced to five years of felony probation by 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola at a hearing Thursday. A two- to seven-year prison sentence was suspended, and a 120-day discretionary prison sentence was attached to the probation.

RELATED | Local man accused of 12-month theft binge at Home Depot

Roden was arrested in June after store loss-prevention officers reported a string of about 28 thefts spanning about a year.

While officers with the Chubbuck Police Department were with store employees reviewing security footage that showed Roden enter the store empty-handed only to return items taken off the sales floor, other store employees alerted officers that Roden had entered the store.

Officers stopped Roden in the parking lot and placed him under arrest. During a search of Roden’s vehicle, officers found a binder containing Home Depot receipts.

Roden reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in November.

Along with the probation, Roden has been ordered to pay $4,944.22 in fines.

Additionally, a restitution amount will be determined in a hearing which has not yet been scheduled.