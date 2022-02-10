Biz Buzz: Popular ice cream shop now has a permanent home in Rexburg

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

REXBURG

Mobile ice cream shop opens first Rexburg storefront

REXBURG – A recently renovated commercial strip in downtown Rexburg is welcoming a new tenant next week.

Crispy Cones, an ice cream shop that offers fresh dough cones cooked in a rotisserie-style grill, will open Feb. 18 at 163 West Main Street in the space next to Pizza Hut. Owners Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson will be celebrating the grand opening of their new store from 5 to 10 p.m., and they’re inviting you to drop by.

Kaitlyn tells EastIdahoNews.com customers enjoy the restaurant’s homemade cones and soft-serve ice cream with all the toppings, which includes three regular flavors and a new specialty flavor every week.

“We also have another cone option. We call it our hot fruit cone, where we take it fresh off the grill and fill it with a spread. Instead of ice cream, we put fresh fruits on the inside and top it with whip cream and a sauce,” Kaitlyn says.

Jeremy started Crispy Cones as a seasonal business several years ago while attending Brigham Young University-Idaho. It was in a tent next to Dairy Queen on 2nd East in May 2018. Since 2019, it’s operated out of a trailer down the street at the old Wendy’s, which closed down in April last year. (A new Wendy’s is in the works near Walmart.)

The idea for the business stemmed from Jeremy’s experience as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Czech Republic, where people served a dessert similar to his cones.

“He thought, ‘I need to bring this to America. This is amazing. People would love this,'” Kaitlyn says. “He’s always had a fascination with business, and so when he got home … he just dived right into it and went to his aunt’s kitchen in St. Anthony and through trial and error, made different combinations of flour and sugar until he perfected his recipe.”

After a year of operation, Jeremy wasn’t fully satisfied with his confection, and he flew to Europe to do more research and figure out what he was missing. He had a product he was proud to call his own when he opened the trailer in 2019.

The couple opened their first storefront in Logan, Utah, in May 2020 and after seeing it take off, they decided to open a permanent location in Rexburg. The sign is already up at the store on Main Street.

“We looked for a space in Rexburg and found one that was perfect for us. We sold our trailer, and we’re excited to move into that storefront,” says Kaitlyn.

One thing that made the Rexburg space so appealing to the Carlsons is that it was an empty shell that they could build the way they wanted it. They’re happy to be the first tenants in a 1,500-square-foot space sandwiched between two other lots. (The third tenant has not yet been determined).

“We were able to customize it to our layout, similar to our Logan location,” Kaitlyn explains. “It was really hard to find a spot in Rexburg anyways, and so when we came across this one, we were so excited. … It’s right by the campus area, near some student housing and across from Porter Park (so it’s an ideal spot).”

Once the Rexburg store is up and running, Jeremy is looking to franchise the business and open additional locations across the U.S.

“We primarily like to target college towns … so we’ll probably expand more in those cities to start. We’ll see how things go and then expand as a franchise,” says Kaitlyn.

Crispy Cones will be open in the evening Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.

BIZ BITS

Power company pays $1.5 million to customers

ASHTON – Ashton-based Fall River Electric Cooperative paid an additional $1.5 million to customers in the form of an Instant Owner Rebate. The Fall River board wanted to return current profits, referred to as margins, to all the cooperative’s owners. These funds will be infused back into many of the local economies throughout eastern Idaho and southwestern Montana.

In December, the company paid customers $1.7 million as part of its Patronage Capital Program. Revenue that exceeds operating costs in a given year is used to build or maintain infrastructure for customers. After 20 years, it’s paid back to the customer through the Patronage Capital Payout program. The amount of cash a member receives is based on how much electricity they purchased.

This second payment is for customers that purchased power last year, while the December payments were to members of the Co-op that purchased power back in 2000 to early 2004.

TAX TIPS

TIPS AND ADVICE FROM THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU

Finding a trustworthy tax professional

Surviving tax season doesn’t have to be a solo mission. There are plenty of tax professionals ready to assist leading up to the April 18 deadline to file. The Better Business Bureau offers these suggestions.

Keep track of credentials and experience.

Don’t be shy about reviewing a few resumes. The tax preparer you choose should be a certified public accountant, a tax attorney or an enrolled agent in order for them to represent you to the IRS. Do some research on their reputation within the industry, years of experience completing the return type you need to file and their track record with customers. If their reviews are less than positive, that’s a sign to explore some other options.

Ask about fees.

If you choose to use a tax preparer, their help comes with a cost. Make sure you know exactly what fees are associated with their services. Do not agree to anything until you’ve carefully read the contract and received answers to all your questions regarding charges. Fees can change or even increase depending on the type of return you are filing.

Ask about their availability.

See if the preparer will be around after you’ve filed your taxes. If there are any issues with your return, will they be available to guide you through what’s next? For example, what can, or will they do in case of an audit? Yes, you need help right now, but you might need more later. Find out if the tax preparer can assist with any future needs.

Stay grounded.

Some tax preparers promise larger tax returns if you use their services. Don’t buy the hype. If you’re guaranteed a higher return, or the preparer’s commission is based on how much you get back, they may be using some less-than-ethical tactics to get you that extra cash. Those tricks could end up costing you in the long run.

Utilize BBB as a resource.

Look up the business on BBB’s website before hiring a tax preparer. BBB.org has individual business profiles disclosing whether the company is BBB Accredited, its letter rating, potential consumer alerts, detailed customer complaints and information on how the business is responding to concerns. Taking that additional step will give you a better idea of the company’s reputation. If any issues arise, you can also submit a complaint to seek a resolution.

For more consumer tips, click here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

