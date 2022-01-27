Biz Buzz: 2 commercial projects in the works near future Latter-day Saint temple site in Rexburg

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

REXBURG

Commercial developments underway on the north end of Rexburg

A rendering of the new car wash in development at 1371 North Second East in Rexburg. | City of Rexburg

REXBURG – The initial stages of multiple commercial developments are underway on North Second East in Rexburg following the announcement of a second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in town.

A new car wash is in the works at 1371 North Second East, the property immediately south of the 100-acre parcel on North Second East and Moody Drive where construction on the temple is expected to begin this summer. Signs on the property indicates the project is slated to begin soon. It will be the home of Nitro Car Wash, according to public records from the city.

Zachary Harman, the owner, tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s not ready to speak publicly about the project. More information will be released when it’s available.

Meanwhile, the property on the east side of the road by Walmart will soon be the home of Wendy’s. Owner Robert Pincock tells EastIdahoNews.com construction was supposed to begin in November but supply chain shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed it.

“We just can’t get the equipment we’re required to have for Wendy’s. We’re waiting for it to be ordered and made. COVID has definitely taken its toll on that,” Pincock says.

The equipment he’s referring to includes grills and computer hardware and software used in the drive-thru. Pincock expects the equipment will arrive in the next several months. He doesn’t know when the construction phase will begin, but he says it typically lasts between 90 and 120 days.

Wendy’s in north Rexburg opened in 1985. It closed on April 18, 2021, and a new restaurant will be built near Walmart. | Courtesy Robert Pincock

Wendy’s opened at 545 North 2nd East in 1985. It closed last April after 36 years of business. Pick Me Up opened its second Rexburg location in that building several months later.

“It’s been wonderful,” owner Zac Martin says. “It’s one of our fastest-growing locations.”

The Wendy’s closure was part of an initiative to revitalize the fast-food chain’s image and give it a fresh look and feel. Pincock says the new restaurant will be similar in size to the old location but it will have several new features for customers. Those features include private booths, lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar, along with a touch screen fountain drink dispenser offering more than 100 different beverages.

Pincock owns Wendy’s locations throughout eastern Idaho. He says remodels of the drive-thrus at the Idaho Falls and Pocatello stores are also in the works.

Pincock is grateful for all the years of doing business at the old Rexburg location. Though he has a lot of memories and is going to miss it, he’s looking forward to the opening of a new restaurant in another part of town.

“Our ultimate goal is for our customers to have the best dining experience, and we think they will be surprised and excited about their new Wendy’s,” Pincock said in a news release last year.

CAL Ranch hosting grand opening of new Chubbuck store in February

The Salvation Army in front of the Chubbuck CAL Ranch store last month. | Facebook

CHUBBUCK – CAL Ranch will celebrate the grand opening of its new Chubbuck store next month. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4215 Yellowstone Avenue on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. Daily grand prizes will be given away throughout the 3-day grand opening event. Among the prizes are a Centurion safe from Liberty Safe, a Coleman mini-bike, a Rhino Metals safe, Camp Chef pellet grill and gift cards.

The Bannock County GoldStar Buddies 4-H Club will be holding a fundraising event at the store on Saturday, Feb. 5, beginning at 11 a.m. The group will be serving soda samples and hotdogs for $1.

CAL Ranch Stores have been part of the Chubbuck and Pocatello community since 1967. CAL Ranch Stores were founded in 1959 in Idaho Falls and are known for providing home, farm, and ranch supplies including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor gear for camping, hunting, and fishing as well as feed, tack and fencing supplies.

Shelley woman enjoys serving customers at new coffee shop

SHELLEY – Opening a coffee shop is the realization of a lifelong dream for Heidi Kennedy.

The Shelley native opened Rustic Rock in the parking lot by Expressions Vinyl and Subway at 580 North State Street on Oct. 11. Kennedy tells EastIdahoNews.com the response from the community has been “amazing.”

“We have been so busy. We do very well,” Kennedy says. “This is just the beginning.”

Nonprofit visits local ski resort as part of media tour

RIRIE – Peak Media is on its annual Ride Idaho winter tour for Ski Idaho, shooting videos and photos at several Gem State ski areas. The group visited Kelly Canyon Tuesday after riding Brundage, Tamarack, Bogus Basin, Soldier Mountain and Sun Valley the previous five days, with photographer Gary Peterson capturing some epic rides. Videographer Jim Bolser shot and edited a highlights reel of each day’s hijinks, which you can watch below.here.

