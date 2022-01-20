New coffee shop opens in Shelley

SHELLEY — It’s been at least a decade since people in Shelley have had a place to go for a cup of coffee, but that’s not the case anymore.

A new coffee shop called The Corner Cup opened at 169 West Pine Street in October and celebrated its grand opening over the weekend. Owner Jessica Southworth tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s excited to be serving customers.

“I’ve lived in Shelley for nine years now and I’ve always wanted a coffee shop. I had access to this space (through my parents, who own it) so I decided to open one,” Southworth says.

The shop was closed over the holidays for a remodel project. She’s pleased with how it turned out and is inviting customers to come and see it.

The Corner Cup serves coffee, hot chocolate, Italian soda and pastries. One of the more unique items is mushroom coffee, which Southworth describes as a “very good functional energy” drink. So far, the most popular item is the latte.

Southworth acquired the space after it had been sitting vacant for many years. She says there was once a coffee shop at this location many years ago, but there hasn’t been anything like it since she moved into town.

Southworth wants to see her business grow and become a place where people go to hang out and meet others.

“I want to provide a platform for local artists,” she says. “There won’t be a lot of space for a whole band but a one or two-piece band would fit fine. I have (artwork from) local artists already (displayed) on the wall.”

She’s currently running the shop with a family member, but she’d eventually like to step back. She’s working on getting the necessary permits and applications to sell food, like panini sandwiches and soups.

She’s grateful for all the support she’s received from the community.

The Corner Cup is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jessica Southworth poses for a photo inside her coffee shop | Jessica Southworth