Popular soda shop opens Rexburg location

REXBURG – The next time you’re in Rexburg and you need a “pick-me-up,” there’s a new business under that name that might be able to help you.

The popular soda shop with locations throughout eastern Idaho opened a Rexburg store over the weekend. Owner Zac Martin tells EastIdahoNews.com it opened Saturday at 76 West Second South across the street from the Brigham Young University-Idaho stadium in the North Point Apartments food court.

“We actually took what was an outdoor patio for the food court and enclosed it with glass walls so we have an outdoor walk-up and an indoor walk-up in the food court,” Martin says.

Saturday was the shop’s grand opening, which Martin says had a “record-breaking” turnout with more than 300 orders placed that day.

But the menu at this particular location is a bit more limited than other stores.

“We’re not allowed to sell cookies in that store just because The Cocoa Bean is in the same food court,” he says. “Other than that, it’s the same menu — all the same sodas and energy drinks, popcorn, tea, we do frozen fruit now. All of that stuff is in there.”

Location of the Pick Me Up store in Rexburg | Facebook

Pick Me Up includes dozens of different soda flavors. Some of the favorites are Uptown, which is Coke or Pepsi with coconut. Lucky and Booster are popular as well, which includes Dr. Pepper with coconut and raspberry and Mountain Dew with raspberry and mango respectively.

Pick Me Up has experienced exponential growth since the Martin’s purchased the Ammon location in October of 2019. Since then, shops have popped up in Idaho Falls, Shelley, Pocatello, Arco, Rigby, Salmon and Hurricane, Utah.

“This is only the beginning,” says Martin. “The reason Pick Me Up is unique is because people come to talk to the employees and have a good experience. If it were just about selling soda, there’s a bunch of businesses (that do that). The experience (customers have) is why it’s done so well.”

And experts seem to agree. Martin says Pick Me Up was just recognized as one of the best places to work in Idaho.

“The actual name of the company (that gave us the award) is called ‘Best Places to work in Idaho.’ It’s an award you … apply for but then they interview all your employees and it’s based on how your employees respond to a survey,” he says.

Another recent highlight for the company was being able to provide free drinks at the Rigby location in the aftermath of last month’s school shooting. During the two-day event, donations were accepted for the victims.

Martin says there was a tremendous response and it was really rewarding to watch the community rally together.

“Another (business stepped in) and matched our donations dollar for dollar,” Martin says. “We ended up giving each of (the three victims) just shy of $9,000.”

A lease has been signed on a second location in Rexburg. Martin is not ready to disclose where it will be but says it will open sometime in July on the north side of town. A third Idaho Falls location will also be opening later this summer.

Martin says they’re happy to be part of the community and he’s looking forward to opening new locations and serving customers in Rexburg.

Pick Me Up in Rexburg is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.