Biz Buzz: New Pizza Hut restaurant opens in Rexburg

BIZ BRIEF

REXBURG

Pizza Hut returns to Rexburg inside 4,700-square-foot strip mall

Courtesy Annie Kratkiewicz

REXBURG — After five months of construction, the new Pizza Hut restaurant officially opened its doors Wednesday morning at 163 W. Main Street in Rexburg.

Annie Kratkiewicz, the marketing director, tells EastIdahoNews.com opening day kicks off several weeks of deals and discounts as part of the grand opening celebration.

“We have grand opening specials going on until April 15,” Kratkiewicz says.

The new restaurant offers all the food and convenience you expect from Pizza Hut, but also brings a fresh, modern look with a more compact design. It offers delivery and carry-out only.

Kratkiewicz says they’re ready to be open and back in the community.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors of this brand-new location and are eager to begin serving our Rexburg area customers all of their favorites from Pizza Hut once again,” Pizza Hut District Manager Tracy Richardson says in a news release.

A ribbon-cutting is being planned. No official date has been determined.

Pizza Hut is one of three tenants that will occupy a brand-new 4,700-square-foot strip mall. Paul Larson, the owner of the new development, says he is hoping to have the remaining space filled soon but does not yet know who the tenants will be.

Each space in the new development is around 1,500 square feet.

Construction on the project began in August after the old location closed suddenly last June. The building was demolished prior to a 5-month long construction project. The strip was originally scheduled for completion in mid-November.

Larson bought the property in April 2018 in hopes of expanding Great Scott’s gas station right around the corner, which he also owns. Blake Garner, the contractor for the project, told us in August it evolved into a revitalization project for downtown.

“We invite everyone to come and see the new location,” says Kratkiewicz.

There are nine Pizza Hut locations in eastern Idaho. The Rexburg store is open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with a midnight closing time Friday and Saturday.

BIZ BITS

Residency program at Bingham Memorial Hospital is shutting down after losing its accreditation

BLACKFOOT — Once the current crop of medical students graduates in June, Bingham Memorial Hospital will no longer be offering an internal medicine residency program. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education made its decision sometime last summer, according to The Post Register. A hospital spokesman says they are deeply disappointed by the review committee’s decision, but declined to explain the reason for ending the program. EastIdahoNews.com is planning to reach out to Bingham Memorial Hospital and hope to have a more in-depth story soon.

Idaho Falls hosting ribbon-cutting for newly renovated Bonneville Hotel

IDAHO FALLS — After several years of renovation, the city of Idaho Falls and the chamber of commerce is excited to announce a ribbon-cutting for the Bonneville apartments. The ribbon-cutting is happening Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend. Last July, Optum contributed $8.8 million into the $11.4 million project to transform the old Bonneville Hotel into affordable housing. Optum is the company that manages and administers mental health resources provided through Medicaid in Idaho. EastIdahoNews.com is planning to attend the ribbon-cutting. We will post a more in-depth story soon.

If you’re an aspiring educator, you’re invited to a technology conference at BYU-I this Friday

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Teacher Education Department is sponsoring a technology conference for all education majors on Friday, January 24. The purpose of the conference is to teach future educators on how to use technology tools to engage their students in learning. A team from Apple, as well as Google Classroom technology specialists from Weber School District, will be presenting at the conference. Also instructing will be two BYU-Idaho teacher education faculty members who specialize in implementing the latest technology into classroom settings. The conference will be held in the Hinckley Building on the BYU-Idaho campus. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. with five breakout sessions throughout the day.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

