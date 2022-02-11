Caught on Camera: Man runs from police after crashing stolen vehicle into canal

BLACKFOOT — A man was taken into custody after fleeing from police Friday morning.

Cell phone video captured by an EastIdahoNews.com user shows deputies near Blackfoot chasing a suspect on foot after he crashed a Jeep into an empty canal.

The foot chase unfolded Friday around noon along U.S. Highway 91 just north of the Good 2 Go store, according to a witness.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect was spotted in a stolen vehicle from Idaho Falls. A deputy tried to pull the vehicle over and a chase followed. The vehicle crashed and the man took off on foot but he was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been released. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when they become available.

