Celebrating 75 years of Pioneertown, where the old West lives on

PIONEERTOWN, California (KABC) — In September 1946, a Western movie town was born.

Now, 75 years later, the friends of Pioneertown in the high desert are getting ready to celebrate with a big anniversary bash.

“We are in a living, breathing movie set,” said the town’s historian.

Eyewitness News takes you back in time to show you the town’s rich history and its impact on Southern California in this segment of All Good News.