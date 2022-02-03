Dueling Pianos coming to Pocatello this weekend

POCATELLO — A musical showdown is taking place this Saturday at the Grand Idaho Inn (aka Clarion Inn) in Pocatello.

It’s the setting for the seventh annual Dueling Pianos show. This concert is brought to you by the Portneuf Greenway Foundation and features music and entertainment provided by Salt Lake City, Utah-based Killer Keyz.

“Killer Keyz travels all around the country doing shows and they are extremely popular,” Portneuf Greenway Foundation President Taelor Jordan-Moss told EastIdahoNews.com. “They have a ton of experience, they’ve been in the dueling pianos entertainment business for a long time and they can just play anything. They’re a lot of fun.”

The Dueling Pianos show is an all-request with a twist. The performers play songs requested by the audience but the decisions about which songs get played depend on the number of tips generated.

“You have two song requests and whichever song has the most tips is the one that’s going to get played,” Jordan-Moss said. “But you can go add more tips to the song you want to hear to cancel the other song. It’s a way to drive up the tips and get the songs played and the audience dances and sings.”

The tips generated during Dueling Pianos go to support the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of residents by constructing pedestrian and bicycle paths throughout the greater Portneuf area. The foundation is run by a volunteer board of directors, has no paid employees and receives no money from the cities of Pocatello or Chubbuck.

Courtesy Portneuf Greenway Foundation Facebook page

“Most of the funds generated by (Dueling Pianos) go to cover our operating expenses for the year,” Jordan-Moss said.

The goal of the foundation is to build 27 miles of fully-accessible, paved trails for walkers, joggers and cyclists in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area. Their most recently completed phase of trial construction was a path that wraps around the Portneuf Medical Center and was completed in 2020.

Jordan-Moss said the foundation is currently working towards completion on several other large projects, including a collaboration with the Idaho Transportation Department.

“The ITD is reconstructing the Y-interchange between I-15 and I-86,” she said. “Along with that project, they’ve committed to helping construct a bicycle and pedestrian trail that’s going to go from Pocatello Creek and connect it to the wellness center. It does require the Greenway Foundation to raise $200,000 so we can complete the paving of that trail.”

Dueling Pianos gives those who believe in the Greenway Foundation’s mission a chance to come out and offer financial support while having a good time.

“If people are looking for a way to support a good cause and have a ton of fun, it is a very worthwhile event,” said Jordan-Moss.

Dueling Pianos Anywhere, featuring Killer Keyz, is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 pm in the Grand Idaho Inn (aka the Clarion) Ballroom. Click here to purchase tickets. This event will sell out, so you’ll want to get your ticket as soon as possible.