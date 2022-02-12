East Idaho Eats: White Sparrow Country Store offers fresh southern fried pies and home decor

ARCHER — Come for the pies and leave with the goods. White Sparrow Country Store in Archer right outside of Rexburg offers southern fried pies and has a store attached to it with plenty of home decor, candles and other items to choose from.

Inside White Sparrow Country Store. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

It’s a beautiful white building that has a rich history of once being an old general store.

Steve and Sara Massey, a husband and wife duo, recently became the new owners of the store and they love it. They offer a wide variety of southern fried pies for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert. The pies have a flaky, buttery crust with fillings.

“I think that’s one of the neatest things about our menu. There’s a really broad range of things,” said Sara.

The White Sparrow Country Store also offers non-alcoholic specialty drinks like the “Idaho Moonshine.” It has root beer, vanilla, butterscotch and cream. They serve delicious Reed’s Dairy ice cream in the shape of a square too.

Reed’s Dairy ice cream served in a square. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

One of the most popular pies is called the Rooster’s Crow, which is one of Steve’s favorites.

“It’s a sausage, egg, and cheese pie that comes with a side of country gravy,” he said. “We make it (the pies) right after you order it, right on the spot.”

The Rooster’s Crow. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

There are other options like “A Pizza My Heart” which has pepperoni, cheese, and sauce inside. “The Gyro” has beef, feta, red onion, and tzatziki.

Another one of Steve’s favorites is called “The Squealer” which is a fried pie with pulled pork and BBQ sauce. It’s great for either lunch or dinner.

Steve and Sara said one of the original owners began the idea of featuring southern fried pies due to his childhood in the south. Steve decided to continue making southern pies because he is also from the south.

If you don’t want a breakfast, lunch, or dinner pie, there’s always the option for the sweet tooth: the dessert pies.

“We have a whole section of sweet pies. There’s an assortment of fruit pies — raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, peach, and some of them with cream. There’s strawberry Nutella which I love,” said Sara.

Sara explained that their store will begin a pie of the month. In February, they have the “Sweetie Pie” with a Valentine’s Day theme to it. It’s a raspberry cheesecake pie, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a raspberry drizzle, wrapped around special heart paper. It’s delicious when it’s warm.

The store is a place Steve and Sara are proud to own.

“We are a great spot to stop on your way to lots of places. We are really centrally located if you are headed up to Kelly Canyon or Heise or up on your way to Yellowstone or Bear World or any of those attractions or if you are coming from that direction down to Idaho Falls,” said Sara.

Inside White Sparrow Country Store. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

White Sparrow Country Store is located at 7875 South 1800 West Archer, ID 83440. It is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you would like to follow them on social media, check out their Instagram page @WhiteSparrow-Rexburg.