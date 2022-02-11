Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls distributing free food boxes to those in need

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge 1087 is distributing boxes full of food Saturday to members of the community in need.

Members of the Elks Lodge put the boxes together with their own donations. Potandon Produce, Geoff Jack and a grant from BEA also helped.

This is the second year the Elks Lodge has organized the service project. Distribution begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at 640 East Elva Street. Anyone in need is welcome to get a box and they will be handed out until they are gone.