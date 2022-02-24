Eric Litwin, author of Pete the Cat and other children’s books, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Eric Litwin is a #1 New York Times best-selling, award-winning author who brings early literacy and music together.

He is the original author of the Pete the Cat series, ‘The Nuts’, ‘Groovy Joe’ and ‘The Poop Song.’ Eric is also the co-author of ‘The Power of Joyful Reading: Help Your Young Readers Soar to Success’, a popular professional development book for teachers.

His books have sold over 13 million copies, been translated into 17 languages, and he has won 26 literacy awards including a Theodor Geisel Seuss Honor Award.

Here are the questions I asked Eric:

What gave you the idea to write children’s books like Pete the Cat and others?

What was your favorite thing about being a special ed teacher before you became an author?

What are some of your favorite children’s books and what authors inspire you?

Many of your books have characters who have to stay calm in frustrating situations. What do you do to stay positive?

What are some ways you suggest to make reading more fun for kids, especially with your son?

How many instruments do you play?

What is your favorite thing to do when you are not working?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s the best advice someone has given you or that you have given to someone else?

Will there ever be a follow up book to the poop song?

You can watch my entire interview with Eric in the video player above.

Learn more about Eric’s books on his website, Facebook page and Twitter.

