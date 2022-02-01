Idaho Falls Airport breaks passenger record in 2021

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s second busiest airport got a little bit busier in 2021 according to new passenger figures showing that the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) actually broke previous passenger records set two years ago.

In 2019 IDA saw record setting numbers with 177,768 passengers departing the airport with an additional 175,125 flying into the facility for a total of 352,893 total passengers for the year. With the onset of the global coronavirus outbreak, those numbers dipped slightly in 2020 to a yearly total of 211,451.

However, recently released figures show that in 2021, passenger totals have come roaring back with a total of 445,041 travelers catching flights through the airport.

“Passenger totals for 2021 were 110 percent higher than last year and a full 26 percent higher than in 2019,” said IDA Director Rick Cloutier. “That’s particularly significant when you consider that 2019 was a record setting year for IDA. Even with the continued effects of the pandemic we are still seeing our passenger counts increasing and we continue to see our passenger numbers increasing at much higher percentages than most airports in the region.”

Cloutier cited a number of factors for the increased numbers of travelers coming through Idaho Falls and pointed out that during the pandemic, IDA has been hard at work both improving the airport and improving the air services and direct flights offered at the airport.

“The fact that we’ve added so many direct flights and increased the number airlines serving this area is a really big deal for travelers,” said Cloutier. “That competition has helped drive prices down for passengers and helped make Idaho Falls an airport than can connect you either directly or within one stop of almost anywhere in the world.”

IDA currently has direct flights to 12 major destinations including Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas and Seattle. The airport is also adding Boise to the list of direct flights in May.

“When you couple the number of new flights we’ve added to the new renovations at the airport, IDA is really becoming the premier air travel destination in the entire region,” said Cloutier. “As we continue to expand our infrastructure capabilities, we expect that those numbers will continue to increase as we provide even more flights and improved service to the air travelers we serve. We strive to serve travelers as the best choice for air service in Eastern Idaho.”